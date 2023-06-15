WATCH | Petrol thief who syphoned Mpumalanga pipeline handed 11 years in prison

A fuel thief who syphoned petrol out of a Mpumalanga pipeline has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The robber was apprehended after a car chase which ended near Springs.

This should serve as a lesson to fuel thieves, says Bidvest Protea Coin chief operating officer Waal de Waal, who was instrumental in the bust.

A fuel thief has been handed an 11-year prison sentence for his role in a 2022 pipeline robbery in Mpumalanga, which led police and security personnel on a car chase to Springs.

Bongani Mzizi was convicted on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, theft of petrol from the pipeline, and possession of suspected stolen petrol in the Evander Regional Court on Wednesday. He entered into a plea deal with the State. The case against his accomplice, Harold Mabunda, was postponed to 18 August 2023.

Mzizi's sentencing stretches back to an incident on 2 July 2022, when a sudden drop in pipeline pressure raised concerns. It led security personnel to investigate the scene near the town of Leslie in Mpumalanga. As the team approached the area where the pressure drop was registered, they encountered a fuel tanker. The tanker's driver refused the security team's instruction to stop, and a car chase ensued.

The chase continued to Springs, some 56km from where it started, with private security company Bidvest Protea Coin offering both aerial and ground support to police. When the tanker was boxed in by security vehicles, the suspects fled on foot but were eventually apprehended.

The tanker was found to be loaded with 40 litres of petrol. A sample taken from the scene near Leslie matched the petrol found in the tanker, and the two accused were arrested.

"We followed high above the tanker, dark, without lights, calling in back up," Bidvest Protea Coin chief operating officer Waal de Waal told News24, adding that the company had taken over security for the pipeline just the day before.

He said:

As soon as we had three vehicles there, we pulled him off the road, and that's the footage you can see. The guys [made] a great arrest without any shots fired. This [sentence] is the result of hard work [of Bidvest Protea Coin and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation].

The crackdown on petrol thieves has gathered momentum since then, according to De Waal, who is hopeful for more convictions, with about 70 additional arrests, including a "kingpin" and a main driller who are accused of targeting this pipeline.



"This is a lesson for those who want to go and play on the pipeline that this is a dangerous environment, and people die on that pipeline… I suggest if you need fuel, there's a lot of filling stations in South Africa where you can help yourself, but the pipeline isn't the place," said De Waal.



