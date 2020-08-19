WATCH | Phones snatched off restaurant tables in quick dash and getaway in Pretoria

Two cellphones were caught on camera being snatched from restaurant tables in Lynwood, Pretoria on Tuesday.

The thief grabbed the cellphones before dashing to a nearby getaway vehicle, according to footage.

The restaurant manager said one of the victims stopped at the restaurant on Wednesday on his way to report the incident at the local police station.

The fleet-footed thief walked past the tables once, before quickly grabbing the phones and making a dash for a nearby getaway car.

The restaurant manager, who asked not to be named, said everyone was shocked as "it all happened so fast".

"This is something that happens, these guys troll around," he told News24.

"A guy jumps over your shoulder and then, next thing, your phone is gone and by that point they're already gone."

The manager said they informed security companies immediately after, but by that point the thief had already gone.

