WATCH | Police come under fire while responding to incident in Kewtown, Cape Town

Bertram Malgas
  • Athlone police came under fire when responding to a shooting incident on Sunday evening.
  • A case of attempted murder and discharging a firearm is being investigated. 
  • A 34-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court once charged. 

Athlone police responded to a suspected gang shooting in Kewtown, Cape Town, on Sunday evening at around 20:00 when they came under fire. 

The officers were attacked while they were searching an individual.

A shootout ensued between police and unidentified assailants, but no injuries were reported.

Video footage of the incident surfaced on social media and, in it, the sound of multiple shots being fired can be heard. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa told News24 the man was taken into custody.

"Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and discharging of a firearm," she said.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court once charged." 

She said police have "intensified crime prevention patrols" in the area.

