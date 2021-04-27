WATCH | Police disperse Braamfontein party-goers for 'contravening Covid-19 rules'

Police dispersed hundreds of Braamfontein party-goers who gathered in the precinct on Saturday.

The crowd gathered to celebrate the birthday of entertainer Uncle Vinny.

Police subsequently opened a case against the venue owner for contravening the national Disaster Management Act.

Police in Johannesburg opened a case against a venue owner after party-goers appeared to ignore Covid-19 regulations on Saturday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

"Police successfully dispersed the crowd after responding to a call about a gathering at around 23:00," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

Hundreds of people flocked to the venue in Braamfontein to celebrate the birthday of popular entertainer Uncle Vinny.

In videos circulating on social media, security guards appeared to struggle to control the crowds - as the queue snaked around the block.

Several people in these videos were seen not to be wearing masks or practicing physical distancing.

"No arrests were made, but a case [has] been opened for the contravention of the national disaster act," Masondo said.

Under advanced lockdown Level 1, indoor social gatherings are limited to 250 people.

South Africans are still mandated to wear their masks and maintain social distancing in public. Attempts to contact the owner of the establishment was unsuccessful.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.