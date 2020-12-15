WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets to disperse crowd outside Eastern Cape tavern

Residents of Zwide in the Eastern Cape gathered in a street without following Covid-19 protocols on Sunday.

When asked to put on their masks and to practice social distancing, they allegedly refused.

The Public Order Police were called to disperse the crowd.

Eastern Cape police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of locals who were breaking lockdown regulations on Sunday.

"In an attempt to disperse the crowd that was gathering illegally outside … teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd that were allegedly becoming violent," police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told News24.

The crowd gathered outside a tavern in Zwide, but failed to practice social distancing and many of them were not wearing their masks.

The police were made aware of the gathering after receiving several complaints through their 10111 command centre.

Upon their arrival, officers asked the group to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, or return home.

WATCH | Despite second wave, hundreds seen crowding Durban beach without wearing masks

Some of the patrons refused and tensions started to flare.

"Public Order Police members were called to assist with the management of the crowds and community members allegedly became hostile," Kinana said.

Alleged police brutality

However, some tavern owners in the area feel that the police were unnecessarily heavy handed.

Zuko Gqalane, the owner of Oom Colas Tavern, told News24 the police failed to speak to him before launching their attack. "They just came here and started shooting. No one came to find out who is in charge, like they normally do". He said officers did not even check whether the venue was over capacity.

"I think this is police brutality and I want an apology from the police."

Gqalane added complying to Covid-19 regulations was at the core of his business practices.

He has employed two bouncers, fitted sanitising stations and provides masks for patrons who do not have their masks.

No arrests were been made following the incident.

However, the police are investigating a case of public violence.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.