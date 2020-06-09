WATCH | Police in Polokwane launch manhunt for suspects who opened fire on security guard

The police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for two suspects who opened fire on a security official doing a routine patrol.

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

The security guard is in a stable condition in hospital.

A security officer is recovering in hospital after two suspects opened fire on his vehicle in Polokwane on 5 June.

The officer was in Nirvana on a routine patrol when matters took a turn for the worse.

He was alerted to two suspicious looking men in the area and swiftly made his way to their location.

A video shared on social media shows the officer approaching the suspects in his vehicle, pulling up in front of them. The men then pull out their firearms and fire shots at the officer through the car window.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told News24 the police were in search of the two suspects.

"The police in Westenburg on the outskirts of Polokwane have launched a manhunt for two unknown suspects who shot and injured a 37-year-old security officer," Mojapelo said.

The officer is in hospital in a stable condition. A case of attempted murder has been opened.