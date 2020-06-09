1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Police in Polokwane launch manhunt for suspects who opened fire on security guard

Bertram Malgas
  • The police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for two suspects who opened fire on a security official doing a routine patrol. 
  • A case of attempted murder has been opened.
  • The security guard is in a stable condition in hospital.

A security officer is recovering in hospital after two suspects opened fire on his vehicle in Polokwane on 5 June.

The officer was in Nirvana on a routine patrol when matters took a turn for the worse.

He was alerted to two suspicious looking men in the area and swiftly made his way to their location.  

A video shared on social media shows the officer approaching the suspects in his vehicle, pulling up in front of them. The men then pull out their firearms and fire shots at the officer through the car window.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told News24 the police were in search of the two suspects.

"The police in Westenburg on the outskirts of Polokwane have launched a manhunt for two unknown suspects who shot and injured a 37-year-old security officer," Mojapelo said.

The officer is in hospital in a stable condition. A case of attempted murder has been opened.

Related Links
WATCH | Robbers open fire at police in Fordsburg
WATCH | Heavily armed robbers empty cash registers at Soweto Shoprite
WATCH | CCTV cameras capture dramatic moment man shoots at fleeing robbers at Joburg shopping centre
Read more on:
polokwanecrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 4049 votes
Cricket
12% - 1164 votes
Soccer
23% - 2196 votes
Golf
7% - 656 votes
Other
16% - 1499 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.86
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.98)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.49)
Gold
1715.95
(+1.23)
Silver
17.63
(-0.27)
Platinum
837.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1941.00
(-3.27)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo