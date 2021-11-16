WATCH | Police launch manhunt for suspects after fiery Krugersdorp cash-in-transit heist

- A cash-in-transit vehicle was bombed during a heist in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Monday.
- Suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and shot and wounded a motorcyclist during the incident.
- Police are searching for the perpetrators.
Gauteng police are searching for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Krugersdorp on Monday night. A motorcyclist was shot and wounded during the attack.
Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that a G4S cash van was travelling from Lenasia to Boltonia on Chamdor Road when a white Mercedes Benz rammed into it.
"The cash van rolled and landed on its wheels. A group of suspects emerged from several vehicles and instructed the security officials to open the vault. The security officials were then dragged off to a nearby open field and robbed of a 9mm pistol," Mathe said.
A motorcyclist who witnessed the incident was shot in his lower body and transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The G4S security officials were also treated for minor injuries.
Both the cash-in-transit vehicle and the suspects' Mercedes Benz burst into flames after they bombed the van.
Mathe said:
Police are appealing to the public to assist with investigation by sharing any information on the suspects' whereabouts.
"Members of the public are also reminded that it is a crime to harbour criminals," Mathe said.
