WATCH | Police launch manhunt for suspects after fiery Krugersdorp cash-in-transit heist

A cash-in-transit vehicle was bombed during a heist in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and shot and wounded a motorcyclist during the incident.

Police are searching for the perpetrators.

Gauteng police are searching for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Krugersdorp on Monday night. A motorcyclist was shot and wounded during the attack.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that a G4S cash van was travelling from Lenasia to Boltonia on Chamdor Road when a white Mercedes Benz rammed into it.

"The cash van rolled and landed on its wheels. A group of suspects emerged from several vehicles and instructed the security officials to open the vault. The security officials were then dragged off to a nearby open field and robbed of a 9mm pistol," Mathe said.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the incident was shot in his lower body and transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The G4S security officials were also treated for minor injuries.

Both the cash-in-transit vehicle and the suspects' Mercedes Benz burst into flames after they bombed the van.

Mathe said:

It is believed that the suspects got away with a grey light delivery vehicle and two white sedans with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are appealing to the public to assist with investigation by sharing any information on the suspects' whereabouts.

"Members of the public are also reminded that it is a crime to harbour criminals," Mathe said.

