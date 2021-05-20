1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Police on hunt for three gunmen who robbed Lenasia supermarket

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Police are on the hunt for three gunmen who held up people in a supermarket in Lenasia Extension 13 on Tuesday.

It was late in the afternoon when the men entered the shop and pretended to be customers. Staff were caught off-guard when they robbed them up at gunpoint.

In a video on social media, the gunmen can be seen raiding the counter for valuables. One of the men is holding a knife and becomes embroiled in a scuffle with a worker as he tries to search him. 

WATCH | Quick-thinking Joburg man thwarts phone snatching at petrol station

"The other two suspects started to search customers and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

"No shots were fired and there were no injuries during the incident," he added. 

Police have opened a case of business robbery.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lenasiacrimerobbery
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1948 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
17% - 7604 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

9h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

9h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.11
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,873.86
+0.2%
Silver
27.83
+0.3%
Palladium
2,866.90
-0.2%
Platinum
1,206.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,065
+0.5%
All Share
66,106
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,440
-0.3%
Industrial 25
83,807
+1.1%
Financial 15
12,699
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo