WATCH | Police on hunt for three gunmen who robbed Lenasia supermarket

Police are on the hunt for three gunmen who held up people in a supermarket in Lenasia Extension 13 on Tuesday.

It was late in the afternoon when the men entered the shop and pretended to be customers. Staff were caught off-guard when they robbed them up at gunpoint.

In a video on social media, the gunmen can be seen raiding the counter for valuables. One of the men is holding a knife and becomes embroiled in a scuffle with a worker as he tries to search him.

"The other two suspects started to search customers and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

"No shots were fired and there were no injuries during the incident," he added.

Police have opened a case of business robbery.