WATCH | Police searching for gang who stole a truckload of alcohol





Police are searching for a gang responsible for a business robbery in Boksburg.

The armed men held up workers before stealing a truck loaded with alcohol.

Alcohol manufacturer Distell is aware of the incident.

Police are searching for a gang who allegedly robbed staff and stole a truck loaded with liquor in Boksburg on Saturday, 19 March.



Seven armed men, driving a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Etios, entered the premises and pointed their firearms at employees, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

The men demanded the employees' cellphones.

"The suspects then loaded alcohol into a company truck and drove off," he added.

CCTV footage shows the men standing over tied-up workers on the ground. The men can be seen forcing staff into a white Toyota Etios before making their getaway.

The empty truck was recovered in Putfontein, Ekurhuleni.

Masondo said only one staff member was abducted and "was found unharmed in Putfontein the following day".

Distell's head of corporate affairs, Jolene Henn, told News24 the company was aware of the incident.

"The robbery took place at a carrier site and not at one of our Distell sites. No further information can be shared as we are currently busy investigating the incident," said Henn.

The value of the stolen goods is still unknown.

A case of business robbery has been opened.