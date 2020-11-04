WATCH | Politics Unmuted: News24's political hacks weigh in on the outcome of US election

US voters went to the polls on Tuesday in one of the most polarising presidential races in US history.

This year, there was record-breaking participation in early and mail voting.

By Wednesday morning, it was still too close to call, but it was clear Americans didn't vote to dump Trump or boot Biden outright.

In this, special broadcast of Politics Unmuted, News24's political hacks discuss the events as they unfold in the dramatic and hotly contested US presidential election.

As the results start trickling in, it's clear the contestation is much closer than initially predicted by the polls.

Incumbent Donald Trump has already tweeted, accusing the Democrats of trying to steal the election, while presidential hopeful Joe Biden appeared on stage with his wife asking his supporters to keep the faith.

Join News24 Assistant Editor for in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, as he discusses a wide range of topics, including the system the US elections rely on, the red and blue divide, polarisation in the US, and politics in crises.

He is joined by Fin24 Editor, Ron Derby, News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter, in-depth and profile writer James de Villiers, as well as author and News24 columnist John Matisonn.

Du Toit also asks them to predict the outcome of the election. Watch.