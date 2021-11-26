38m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Pollsmoor prison raids: Cellphones, sharp objects and drugs confiscated

accreditation
Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Tactical teams found cellphones, drugs and several pairs of scissors during searches at Pollsmoor. 
  • The correctional services department wants to make prisons safer - for both inmates and officials.
  • Acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is confident his department is ready for the festive season. 

Inmates at the various Pollsmoor prisons received a rude awakening on Friday morning when prison officials conducted several raids at dawn.

Offenders lay on their stomachs as emergency support teams searched for contraband. They confiscated cellphones, drugs and several pairs of scissors during the raids.

Pollsmoor Prison
Offenders lineup outside their cell during search operations.
News24 Bertram Malgas

The spate of searches forms part of the Department of Correctional Services' National Festive Season Security Operations Plan, focused on creating contraband-free facilities.

The acting national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, told News24 the searches ensured a safer facility. 

"It helps us keep the members and offenders in the units and the cells safe," he said. 

Pollsmoor Prison
A correctional official finds crystal meth in the pocket of an offender.
News24

Thobakgale explained that frequent inspections helped correctional services to maintain the quality of the conditions in the cells. 

This year, the department beefed up its end-of year-plan to include parolees. 

"Those who abscond and deviate from their parole conditions will be spared no mercy," Thobakgale said.

While on patrol on Thursday night, one parolee was arrested for not adhering to requirements, while authorities were still tracking down a second parolee.

Pollsmoor Prison
A 28 gang member lies on the ground while EST members search the cell.
News24 Bertram Malgas

As the end of the year nears and the festive season approaches, the crime rate is expected to increase.

Thobakgale, however, said he was confident that his department was prepared.

"We are always ready," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pollsmoor prisoncape townwestern capecrimeprisons
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1393 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 915 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 3309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.23
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.62
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.36
-2.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-3.5%
Gold
1,798.50
+0.5%
Silver
23.25
-1.5%
Palladium
1,713.00
-8.4%
Platinum
969.34
-3.1%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,411
-2.6%
All Share
68,615
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,074
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,909
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-6.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

4h ago

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo