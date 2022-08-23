WATCH | Pretoria man sends armed suspects scurrying after opening fire on them

A Pretoria man sent three armed suspects running for their lives on his smallholding over the weekend when he opened fired on them.

They did not take anything, and one attacker was reportedly wounded during the incident.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A 42-year-old Pretoria man accosted by three armed suspects on his smallholding over the weekend managed to defend himself after grabbing his firearm from a table and opening fire on them.

The ordeal, captured on CCTV, happened in Kameeldrift West, Tshwane, on Sunday at around 21:30.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man was in his workshop when he was accosted.

Video footage shows two suspects entering the camera's frame and standing at the workshop's entrance. A third suspect then joins from the side before they enter the workshop. One can be seen holding a firearm, while another is carrying a knife.

"One was reportedly armed with a firearm and the other two with knives," Sello said.

As they enter the workshop, they move to the left and point the firearm at the owner.

Shocked, he raises his hands and then drops to the ground when the armed suspect points his firearm at him. The owner starts pleading with them in Afrikaans.



"Whoa whoa, please please, wait wait, please wait for me," the owner can be heard saying as two suspects haul him to his feet while a third aims his firearm at him.

As the suspects direct the owner towards the workshop's entrance, he keeps pleading with them, "please don't, please don't".

When the owner nears a workbench close to the workshop's entrance, he breaks loose from the suspects' grip, grabs his firearm and, without hesitation, opens fire on them.

Firing

He then chases after the suspects, still firing on them.

He can be heard swearing and and then telling someone else "they wanted to kill me".

Sello said the suspects did not take anything.

She added one of them is believed to have been wounded.

While it is not clear from the video footage, a report from the Groenlig Gemeenskap Projek also stated one of the suspects was wounded as it found a trail of blood on the ground.

They also found a balaclava not far from the bloodstains.

A knife was also reportedly recovered from the scene.