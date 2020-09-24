40m ago

WATCH | Prison guard allegedly caught with contraband strapped to his body in Kimberley prison

Amy Gibbings
Video footage of an "errant" correctional services officer is circulating on social media after he allegedly tried to smuggle contraband, strapped around his waist, into the Tswelopele Correctional Centre in Kimberley.

The incident took place on 9 September 2020, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

"It was an internal operation following a tip-off and our officials acted with necessary speed and successfully nabbed the culprit. The investigation is ongoing and the delinquent individual is currently on suspension," he added.

Nxumalo said the department was "appalled" and "aggrieved" by the incident.

"Hence, we have made it our duty to root out criminal behaviour amongst those who taint our standing and reputation in society. We refuse to allow a few rotten apples to reverse the gains we have achieved," he said.

"Errant officials involved in the smuggling craft and other offences are not spared any mercy."

The DCS is conducting an internal investigation and a criminal case has been opened.

northern capekimberleyprisonsjailscrime
