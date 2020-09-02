WATCH | Protesting musicians host concert on Durban's N3 highway, blocking traffic

Durban musicians and artists hosted a concert on the N3 on Wednesday, in protest of lockdown regulations which impacted their industry.

The portable stage bought traffic on the highway - east and westbound - to a standstill for nearly two hours, a police spokesperson said.

35 people were arrested and six vehicles impounded, including two trucks.

They were protesting against lockdown regulations which impacted their livelihoods.

A stage blocking the highway brought the east and westbound highways to a complete standstill for two hours, said eThekwini Metro spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

"Traffic was backed up for kilometres on a national road. You can just visualise what that would look like," he said.

Armed with placards, the protesters asked that events be allowed to be staged again with up to 70% capacity and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take their plight seriously.

