WATCH | Quick take with Karyn Maughan: Jacob Zuma fails to bar Downer from prosecuting him

On Tuesday morning, Judge Piet Koen ruled on former president Jacob Zuma's "special plea".

He read a summary of his 107-page judgment in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermartizburg.

He found that the fundamental basis on which Zuma was attacking Billy Downer's title to prosecute was that the State advocate lacked impartiality and the independence to try him for corruption - and he feared that he would not have a fair trial.

But Koen said the argument did not hold water and he dismissed the special plea. He added that the 14 grounds Zuma used were largely speculative, based on hearsay evidence and were not a basis for Downer's removal as the lead prosecutor in the case.

He said Zuma's trial should go ahead.

Downer said the State was ready to proceed with Zuma's trial.