WATCH | Quick-thinking Joburg councillor escapes armed hijackers

accreditation
Chanté Schatz
  • A City of Johannesburg councillor escaped a hijacking on Saturday night.
  • Annette Deppe and her family were approached by two armed men outside a housing complex in Lonehill.
  • Several shots were fired during their escape - but, luckily, the gun jammed.

A City of Johannesburg councillor escaped with minor injuries after a group of armed men tried to hijack her and her family outside a Lonehill housing complex on Saturday night.

Annette Deppe was dropping her son off at a friend's home around 21:20 when a car with three armed men drove up behind her.

Deppe told News24 they were returning from dinner after celebrating her upcoming birthday.

"I was driving with my son, my husband and my brother-in-law. I don't usually drive my husband's car, but I've always been an alert driver at night," she said.

Deppe said she was listening to the conversation in the car, while waiting for security to assist with a number for her son's friend.

PICS | Date rape drugs, large quantities of alcohol: What killed 3 people found dead in Pretoria home

CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the armed suspects approaching Deppe's window, while the other went to her husband, who was in the passenger seat.

She said:

As the guard was calling for the number, a guy put his gun to my window, pointed it at my head, and told me to switch the car off.

Shortly after, the suspect at Deppe's window left, and her husband got involved in a scuffle with his attacker.

Both her husband and son instructed her to start the Range Rover and reverse.

Gun

"I moved back and, a few minutes later, a guy came back and hit me over the head with his gun. I then put my foot on the accelerator and reversed, pushing them back behind me."

The video shows one of the suspects firing at Deppe as she tried to escape - but, luckily for her, his gun jammed as they drove off.

The Joburg councillor said she knew the attackers wanted the car because they tried to avoid damaging it.

Police confirmed a case of attempted hijacking was opened at the Douglasdale police station and was being investigated.

"Two live 9mm ammunition and one cartridge was found at the scene. No one has been arrested yet," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Deppe escaped with a bump on her head and will be seeking trauma counselling to cope with the ordeal. 

