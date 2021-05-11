38m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Quick-thinking Joburg man thwarts phone snatching at petrol station

Nomvelo Chalumbira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A quick-thinking Joburg man foiled an unsuspecting phone thief's plans in Edenvale on Friday.  
  • He chased down the assailant who snatched his colleague's cellphone. 
  • The phone was recovered and returned to its owner - in perfect condition.

A quick-thinking Johannesburg man left an unsuspecting phone snatcher empty-handed after he chased him down and recovered his colleague's phone.

The incident happened at the Caltex petrol station in Sebenza, Edenvale, on Friday and was captured on CCTV camera.

Jared Hand, a mechanic, told News24 that he and his colleagues were sitting outside T&W Auto Services taking a break when a white vehicle dropped off an unknown man.

WATCH | Solly Msimanga 'beaten up' over relative's debt - DA MPL

"The car pulled up, and a guy in a blue shirt jumped out and went to the shop next door to us," Hand said.

"He went into the store for like two seconds because he noticed it had cameras. He then walked up and down the premises, scoping around to see what was going on, and then got back into the car."

Colleague

That's when his accomplice, a man in a white shirt, got out of the car. Video footage shows him approaching Hand's colleague, who was sitting about a metre away. He grabs her phone before making a break towards the getaway vehicle. But not before Hand catches up to him.

"The guy walked towards us and probably assumed that the female sitting with us... would [be] easy to dupe," he explained.

"People always come up to ask about our services, so initially, I didn't think anything of it and didn't notice him standing there."


His colleague screamed when the man snatched her phone. And that's when his instincts kicked in.

"I didn't know he took the phone; I thought he had assaulted her. So I just jumped up and started chasing him," Hand said.

He caught up to the perpetrator and retrieved the phone before the assailants sped off.

No one was injured in the incident, and the phone was returned to the owner in perfect condition.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5407 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4976 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.00
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,834.74
-0.1%
Silver
27.55
+0.9%
Palladium
2,928.49
-1.1%
Platinum
1,240.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo