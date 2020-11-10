WATCH | R3 million Mercedes-Benz bursts into flames in Cape Town

A Mercedes-Benz sports car was engulfed in flames after the owner revved the car engine for several minutes in Cape Town.

The car is worth about R3 million.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson.

A Mercedes-Benz AGM GT 63S, valued at almost R3m, burst into flames after the owner revved the engine for several minutes in Cape Town late on Sunday evening 1 November.

"Mercedes-Benz South Africa is aware of the incident. We are investigating the matter regarding its cause. We would not wish to comment on the finance, nor insurance arrangements, of our customers," the company's spokesperson, Thato Mntambo, told News24.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service was informed of the incident at 00:04 on Monday.

"[The] Roeland Street Fire Station crew [was] dispatched to the incident. Upon arrival, it was found that the vehicle was well alight and the fire was extinguished at 00:47. There were no injuries and the vehicle and its contents were severely damaged," spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Lubabalo Mangcunyana, a waiter and barman at a restaurant in the area, said he was walking to the taxi rank on his way home when he came across the burning vehicle.

"Everyone was outside because the clubs and restaurants had closed. Everyone was screaming and taking videos. A few people were trying to help. Some came with fire extinguishers. Four tanks were finished and the fire was still going," he told News24.

He said it was scary because they couldn't tell if the driver had managed to get out of the vehicle in time.

"I was so nervous and I didn't know what to do. I didn't know where any emergency places were," he said.

"I thought it was going to explode. The engine was still on and it was just blasting, blasting, blasting."

According to Mangcunyana, once the emergency services officials had arrived, the crowd was asked to disperse and he went home.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police were aware of the incident but added that a case docket had not been opened and that the matter was not under investigation.