WATCH | Residents apprehend man who allegedly attacked Joburg woman for her handbag

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charges with robbery and assault after he allegedly attacked a woman walking to work in Parkhurst.

Video footage shows the man hitting and tackling the woman to the ground, in an attempt to get to her handbag.

Residents in the area came to her aid.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with common robbery and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly attacked a woman in an attempt to grab her handbag.

Residents of Parkhurst came to her aid and tackled the man.

The incident happened last week while the woman was walking down a street on her way to work.

In CCTV video footage, which made the rounds on social media, the woman is seen walking along Parkhurst Road when a man, who appears to be jogging, tackles her to the ground. He assaults her, while tugging at her handbag.

The woman puts up a fight, but the man makes off with her handbag.

Residents are seen running from their homes after the suspect before successfully apprehending him.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told News24 that 35-year-old John Kumalo was arrested on Wednesday 2 December and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"The case was postponed to 11 December for further investigation and the suspect has been remanded in custody," she said.

Sibeko advised victims of crime to "comply, remain calm and not argue with crime perpetrators".

She added victims should remember that "their lives are the most important thing" and to avoid fighting back.

The woman's handbag was returned to her and she is seeking medical attention for the injuries she sustained. Parkview Victim Support tended to her and counselling was provided.