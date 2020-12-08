1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Residents apprehend man who allegedly attacked Joburg woman for her handbag

Kayleen Morgan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charges with robbery and assault after he allegedly attacked a woman walking to work in Parkhurst.
  • Video footage shows the man hitting and tackling the woman to the ground, in an attempt to get to her handbag.
  • Residents in the area came to her aid.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with common robbery and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly attacked a woman in an attempt to grab her handbag.

Residents of Parkhurst came to her aid and tackled the man. 

The incident happened last week while the woman was walking down a street on her way to work.

In CCTV video footage, which made the rounds on social media, the woman is seen walking along Parkhurst Road when a man, who appears to be jogging, tackles her to the ground. He assaults her, while tugging at her handbag. 

The woman puts up a fight, but the man makes off with her handbag.

WATCH | Man robbed at gunpoint while depositing money at mall

Residents are seen running from their homes after the suspect before successfully apprehending him. 

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told News24 that 35-year-old John Kumalo was arrested on Wednesday 2 December and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"The case was postponed to 11 December for further investigation and the suspect has been remanded in custody," she said.

Sibeko advised victims of crime to "comply, remain calm and not argue with crime perpetrators".

She added victims should remember that "their lives are the most important thing" and to avoid fighting back.

The woman's handbag was returned to her and she is seeking medical attention for the injuries she sustained. Parkview Victim Support tended to her and counselling was provided.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 490 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 836 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo