WATCH | Robbers buy R20 airtime before ransacking cellphone shop in Johannesburg

A cellphone shop was robbed by three armed men at Tembisa Plaza, last week.

The suspects fled the scene with roughly 50 cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are investigating the incident.

At least 50 cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of money, was stolen by three assailants from a mobile store at Tembisa Plaza in Johannesburg, last week.

The store’s manager, Shaulet Ibrahim, said when the three suspects entered the shop, he thought they were customers.

One of the men, even bought R20 airtime.

WATCH | Robbers smash through glass door of jewellery shop in Gateway Mall in brazen heist

However, shortly after the purchase, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and pointed it at Ibrahim.

The men then looted the cash register and proceeded to take more money from Ibrahim's office, at the back of the store.

"They then went out of the shop and climbed into a blue Ford Focus vehicle with an unknown registration number," said police Captain Mavela Masondo.

WATCH | Gang of five rob jewellery store in Cape Town mall, threaten security guard

Masondo said there was an earlier robbery that used a similar modus operandi, and police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Fortunately, police were able to arrest a man who was involved in the earlier robbery.

The incident is under investigation and police are looking for any information that could lead to the suspects’ arrest.