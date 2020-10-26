50m ago

WATCH | Robbers target Joburg restaurant and allegedly make off with Rolex watch

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Four suspects allegedly stole a Rolex watch, jewellery, and mobile devices at a Turkish restaurant in Sunninghill, Johannesburg on Wednesday. 
  • A single gunshot was fired, but no one was injured. A case of armed robbery has been opened.
  • Police have appealed to the public for any information that will assist with the case. 

Police have launched a hunt for a group of suspects after they allegedly stole a Rolex watch, jewellery, and cellphones of patrons at the Istanbul Kebab restaurant in Sunninghill, north of Johannesburg. They also allegedly fired a single shot. 

The incident happened on Wednesday and CCTV footage showing the perpetrators in action has been circulated on social media.

In the footage, two armed men are seen entering the restaurant - one jumps over what looks like a railing. 

READ | Rape-accused Mpumalanga politician, step son, released on bail

They are seen approaching a table of six patrons, before pointing their firearms at the victims and demanding their valuables. The suspects then jump into a vehicle and speed off.

Police spokesperson Captain Masvela Masondo told News24, in a statement, that a case of armed robbery had been opened, adding that the investigation has been escalated to the Provincial Investigation Unit. 

"A shot was fired by one of the suspects but none of the victims were injured. Police have launched a manhunt for about four suspects," the statement said. 

A manager of the restaurant, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to News24. He said the patrons told him they were robbed of a Rolex watch, unidentified items of jewellery, and phones.

Masondo appealed to the public to report any information that may help in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects. 

