WATCH | Safe space: Minister Ronald Lamola opens centre for GBV victims at Cape Town hospital

Victims of sexual violence and gender-based violence (GBV) living in Cape Town can now access a safe space and specialised services at Victoria Hospital.



Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi unveiled the 61st Thuthuzela Care Centre at the hospital on Wednesday.



Thuthuzela is a Xhosa term that means comfort.

The centres offer counselling and other support to GBV victims and aim to reduce secondary victimisation. They also play a vital role in collecting evidence to help convict perpetrators.



Over the past eight years, existing care centres have helped 263 476 victims – an average of 91 victims a day.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the conviction rates for sexual offence cases reported at Thuthuzela Care Centres have increased by 16% since 2010.

"The NPA is obligated to address systemic challenges that have resulted in inadequate responses to the management of GBV cases," Batohi said.

She has aspirations to have care centres installed in each of the South African police's family violence, child protection, and sexual offences units in the next five years.



In addition to assisting victims, Lamola believes that nurturing the boy child is a solution to gender-based violence.

READ | Malema once called Mashatile 'useless', so why is he being backed now, asks Lamola

"Tell the boy child that you love them. It will affirm them that they are loved. They won't need to be aggressive or violent to affirm themselves," Lamola said.

The Victoria Hospital care centre will serve the communities of Grassy Park, Steenberg, Kensington and Du Noon in the Cape Metropole.

News24 Bertram Malgas News24 Bertram Malgas

Kensington councillor Helen Jacobs gave the centre her full backing and said she hoped it would support victims in her community.

"The only thing victims ask us for is someone to walk with them. This is what everyone here today is doing," Jacobs said at the opening.



