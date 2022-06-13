WATCH | Scenes from Dubai: Gupta brothers remain behind bars, extradition process unlikely to be public





Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai in early June and remain in custody.

News24's Karyn Maughan reported directly from Dubai with the latest updates, including details of the Guptas' arrests.

It's highly unlikely that extradition proceedings will be open to the public, and the NPA is in a race against time to file further state capture charges.

Alleged state capture kingpins Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai on 2 June, four months after Interpol issued a red notice for them on charges of fraud and money-laundering linked to the R24.9 million Nulane Investment scam.

News24 reporter Karyn Maughan brings you the latest update in the saga straight from Dubai.

Their arrest has been lauded as the most significant state capture development in recent times.

UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi stated that the arrests demonstrated Dubai's commitment to combatting "illicit finance" and honouring its recently ratified extradition agreement with South Africa.

Speaking to News24 on condition of anonymity, a UAE lawyer stressed that the anticipated legal battle that would follow the NPA's request for the Gupta brothers' extradition would "definitely not be open to the public... because it is so political".

The brothers have briefed UAE lawyers to fight any attempt by the NPA to extradite them to South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now has less than 50 days to formally charge Atul and Rajesh Gupta with further state capture offences, if it wants them to face more than just the Nulane scam prosecution.

That's because the terms of South Africa's extradition agreement with the UAE make it clear the brothers, who are currently in custody in Dubai, can only be extradited if they have been charged with or convicted of an extraditable offence.

News24 has established from multiple sources the brothers remain in custody in an unidentified police station.

