WATCH | School bus robbed in Witbank, footage shows teachers' terrifying ordeal

Amy Gibbings
  • Four teachers and a driver were robbed of their personal belongings on Friday evening.
  • The bus drove into rocks that had been positioned across the road on the N4 in Witbank.
  • The Hoërskool Ermelo teachers were travelling back to school after an athletics meeting.

A school bus travelling along the N4 in Witbank late Friday night was attacked by armed robbers who had blocked the highway with rocks.

The bus, carrying four teachers and the driver, hit the rocks and ruptured a tyre. 

"A tyre hit a rock, and so they pulled over into the emergency lane to change the tyre," marketing and communications manager at Hoërskool Ermelo, Lourie du Plooy, told News24. 

The teachers were travelling back to the school after an athletics meeting. There were no pupils in the vehicle.

Robbery and assault

Du Plooy said there were three robbers. Two were armed with guns and one with a knife. 

The assailants stole cellphones, cash, jewellery and a smartwatch.

"The driver was hit in the face and sustained a minor jaw injury, but that was the only injury. I can't confirm if he was hit with a hand or a gun," he said.

When the robbers fled the scene, they were heard saying to the victims: "Stay calm, change the tyre and get on."

A call for help 

A tow truck later pulled over to assist. 

One of the teachers borrowed the tow truck driver's phone and called her fiancé, who notified the authorities.

Local police soon arrived, and an investigation is currently under way.

The teachers are receiving psychological assistance. 

"The incident has forced us to rethink how we travel, when we travel, and how far we travel," Du Plooy said.

Although this was the school's first incident, it was not the first time it had occurred on this stretch of road.

"These guys aren't planning who's going to come along. They weren't planning to hit a school bus," he said.

No arrests have, as yet, been made. 

