WATCH | Security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in head during robbery in Boksburg

On Monday, a cash-in-transit security guard was shot during a robbery in Boksburg .

The three armed assailants fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The security guard was airlifted to hospital.

A cash-in-transit security guard was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head in Boksburg on Monday.

"The guard was airlifted to the hospital for medical attention," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

The guard came face-to-face with the assailants, as he was loading money into a cash-in-transit vehicle stationed outside Birchgate Spar in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs.

He was shot at close range and three people proceeded to steal the money stored in the van.

"The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money," Muridili said.

No arrests have been made.

However, police are following leads that the assailants fled the scene in an Opel Corsa and a VW Polo.

Police could not provide further information with regard to the security guard's condition.