WATCH | Security guard catch suspect after attempted robbery in Joburg

  • A security guard apprehended an armed robber in the Joburg CBD on Saturday.
  • The suspect attempted to steal from a stationary driver at an intersection before the victim quickly drove away.
  • The suspect was found in the possession of a toy gun and later released.

A quick-thinking security guard was able to catch an armed suspect who attempted to rob a driver at a busy intersection in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident shows the gunman approaching the driver's side of the car.

The assailant then points his weapon at the driver as he pulls on the door handle. 

The driver quickly drives off - leaving the suspect in the middle of the road. The security guard can then be seen jumping out of his car and giving chase. 

"The security guard chased him, and he [the suspect] surrendered when he saw the guard was armed," owner of Vusizwe Security, Vusi Xulu, told News24.

The security company has about 50 security guards who monitored several properties in the CBD. Xulu said these robberies regularly happened in the area.

"It's happening every day in the afternoon around 17:00 when the shops are closing, and the owners are carrying a lot of cash on them," he said.

Once the suspect was apprehended, it was found that the weapon was a toy gun. 

According to Xulu, the security guard could not locate the motorist after he'd apprehended the suspect.

"There is nothing we can do if there is no complainant to open a case at the police station," Xulu said.

The suspect was later released.

However, Xulu said he'd asked police to increase their visibility in the area as a means of deterring criminal activity.

