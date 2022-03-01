WATCH | Security guard faces murder charge after shooting customer during altercation

A 31-year-old man appeared in the Witbank Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on a charge of murder on Tuesday.

The man was in the dock for allegedly shooting another man at close range.

The accused is a security guard at a supermarket.

It is alleged he got into a

n altercation with a patron because the customer wanted to change his toddler's nappy inside the supermarket.

"An argument arose between them, where the security guard alleged that the victim tried to take his firearm. Thereafter, he shot the victim at point-blank range in his head," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24.

After the incident, disgruntled members of the public threatened the owner of the shop.

When police arrived at the scene, a mob pelted officers with stones, while others used the chaos to loot a nearby jewellery store.

Public Order Police were called, and rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd.