WATCH | Security guard killed, another wounded in separate attacks in Cape Town suburb

Amy Gibbings
  • Two security guards were shot in separate attacks in Cape Town over the weekend.
  • One of them was killed and the other wounded.
  • It is believed that they were both targeted for their firearms.

Two security guards were shot in separate attacks in Cape Town over the weekend. One of the officers died, while the other was injured. It is believed they were both disarmed during the attacks.  

Police responded to an attack on First Avenue in Harfield Village at 21:19 on Saturday night.

"They found a male person inside a vehicle who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process," said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi in a statement.

"The officer is currently in hospital where he is undergoing treatment," Wahl Bartmann, CEO of the Fidelity Services Group, told News24.

READ | Woman shot dead at home in front of granddaughter, 2, as her children fled through window

The fatal shooting was reported at approximately 21:50 in Herschel Close, Claremont.

Swartbooi said: 

They found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. We have reason to believe that the unknown suspects disarmed the victim in the process.

The gunmen fled the scene and were yet to be arrested, he added. Claremont police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms.

Bartmann, meanwhile, expressed his dismay over the attacks. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"We are deeply saddened by these attacks. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of our colleague who died and wish our second officer a speedy recovery. We will provide SAPS our full cooperation to make sure that the attackers are found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said. 

