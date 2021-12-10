1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Sell it to us at half price' - SA's famous looted blue couch on tour in Gauteng

accreditation
Kayleen Morgan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The blue San Pablo couch, made famous during the July unrest, is currently on display at Menlyn Park shopping centre for the festive period after being recovered and restored.
  • The couch valued at nearly R70 000 was stolen from the Leather Gallery's flagship Springfield store. 
  • Several shoppers stopped to take pictures on the famous couch.

Fancy a selfie on arguably one of the most famous South African sofas in history? We'll now's your chance.

The famous San Pablo corner couch set, recovered from a KwaZulu-Natal informal settlement following the July unrest, is on tour in Gauteng.

Gautengers can view and get comfortable on the famous blue leather couch, valued at close to R70 000, which is currently on display at the Menlyn Park shopping centre for the festive season. 

Regional manager of the Leather Gallery in Gauteng Hardus Janse van Rensburg told News24 that the social media frenzy was the best thing that came from the looting.

READ | July unrest: KZN police commissioner didn't want to work with army, Mapisa-Nqakula

In July, the couch was taken from their flagship store in Springfield, Durban and made headlines. 

"We noticed that when we put the San Pablo in the window, people would come in and take selfies with the couch. It's been an amazing source of advertising for us since it [the July unrest] happened.

"At the time, we lost about R6 million due to the loss of stock and the shop going up in flames. Not included in that amount is the monthly income, and that was our best store," Janse van Rensburg said.

But, according to him, the best response to a negative situation is a positive mindset.

Sitting pretty

Those walking by the couch in Menlyn Park were spotted having a lightbulb moment as they realised that the sofa they were looking at was the same one that went viral during the unrest. 

The Leather Gallery is running a promotion, and those spotted on social media getting comfy on the couch could win a mall voucher. 

A doctor happily snapped photos of his partner seated on the couch. 

"We live in the neighbourhood and never experienced the unrest, but we saw this couch on social media when it went missing. I'm glad they recovered the couch," he said.

"I like this company's approach to the unrest. They chose to make light of the situation instead of being angry," he added.

Despite the couch being recovered and reupholstered, it will not be available for purchase. 

READ | Pick n Pay lost R1.7bn in sales due to unrest and alcohol restrictions

"We're selling quality products, and the couch is damaged in such a way that it's now considered a faulty product. You can still see some parts on it that we couldn't repair," Janse van Rensburg said. 

"Sell it to us at half price then," a passerby chirped. 

The couch will be on display in Pretoria until 20 December 2021 before taking a well-deserved break. In January, the San Pablo will be back on display at Kolonnade Shopping Centre.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgunrest
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 552 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
41% - 742 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 537 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

56m ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.99
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,783.52
+0.5%
Silver
22.15
+0.9%
Palladium
1,765.62
-2.6%
Platinum
943.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,522
-0.4%
All Share
71,834
-0.5%
Resource 10
68,321
+0.1%
Industrial 25
94,974
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,147
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo