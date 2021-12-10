WATCH | 'Sell it to us at half price' - SA's famous looted blue couch on tour in Gauteng

The blue San Pablo couch, made famous during the July unrest, is currently on display at Menlyn Park shopping centre for the festive period after being recovered and restored.

The couch valued at nearly R70 000 was stolen from the Leather Gallery's flagship Springfield store.

Several shoppers stopped to take pictures on the famous couch.

Fancy a selfie on arguably one of the most famous South African sofas in history? We'll now's your chance.

The famous San Pablo corner couch set, recovered from a KwaZulu-Natal informal settlement following the July unrest, is on tour in Gauteng.

Gautengers can view and get comfortable on the famous blue leather couch, valued at close to R70 000, which is currently on display at the Menlyn Park shopping centre for the festive season.

Regional manager of the Leather Gallery in Gauteng Hardus Janse van Rensburg told News24 that the social media frenzy was the best thing that came from the looting.

In July, the couch was taken from their flagship store in Springfield, Durban and made headlines.

"We noticed that when we put the San Pablo in the window, people would come in and take selfies with the couch. It's been an amazing source of advertising for us since it [the July unrest] happened.

"At the time, we lost about R6 million due to the loss of stock and the shop going up in flames. Not included in that amount is the monthly income, and that was our best store," Janse van Rensburg said.

But, according to him, the best response to a negative situation is a positive mindset.

Sitting pretty

Those walking by the couch in Menlyn Park were spotted having a lightbulb moment as they realised that the sofa they were looking at was the same one that went viral during the unrest.

The Leather Gallery is running a promotion, and those spotted on social media getting comfy on the couch could win a mall voucher.

A doctor happily snapped photos of his partner seated on the couch.

"We live in the neighbourhood and never experienced the unrest, but we saw this couch on social media when it went missing. I'm glad they recovered the couch," he said.

"I like this company's approach to the unrest. They chose to make light of the situation instead of being angry," he added.

Despite the couch being recovered and reupholstered, it will not be available for purchase.

"We're selling quality products, and the couch is damaged in such a way that it's now considered a faulty product. You can still see some parts on it that we couldn't repair," Janse van Rensburg said.



"Sell it to us at half price then," a passerby chirped.

The couch will be on display in Pretoria until 20 December 2021 before taking a well-deserved break. In January, the San Pablo will be back on display at Kolonnade Shopping Centre.