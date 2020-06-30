WATCH | Seven armed robbers storm store in Pietermaritzburg

A group of armed men robbed a shop in Northdale , Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

The robbers used a shotgun to hold staff hostage.

Police at Mountain Rise station are investigating a case of business robbery.

Seven armed men stormed into a shop in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday, making off with phones and about R50 000 in cash.

Video footage of the incident shows the robbers pulling up to the store in two separate vehicles. Once inside the store, one of the men waved a shotgun.

Two of the men held the staff hostage, making them lie face down on the floor, while the other assailants cleared out the cash register.

One of the store owners, who did not want to be named, told News24 that his staff are still rattled after the robbery.



'Don't feel safe'

"My staff are okay, but some of them are still in shock at the moment," he said.

The bed linen shop has been targeted by criminals for the second time in just three months.

"I don't feel safe here. They robbed the store in April and, now, for a second time on Sunday," the owner said.

The criminals got away with eight cellphones and R50 000 in cash, but the store owner said he's just grateful that no one was hurt.

"I have thought about leaving the country after what happened. I can't focus on anything. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't work… nothing," he explained.

"Money, we can make money again. At least, we are safe. Money comes and goes. We are stressed and can't focus on our work," he added.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24: "A case of business robbery is being investigated by Mountain Rise police."