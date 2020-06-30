1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Seven armed robbers storm store in Pietermaritzburg

Bertram Malgas
  • A group of armed men robbed a shop in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.
  • The robbers used a shotgun to hold staff hostage.
  • Police at Mountain Rise station are investigating a case of business robbery. 

Seven armed men stormed into a shop in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday, making off with phones and about R50 000 in cash. 

Video footage of the incident shows the robbers pulling up to the store in two separate vehicles. Once inside the store, one of the men waved a shotgun. 

Two of the men held the staff hostage, making them lie face down on the floor, while the other assailants cleared out the cash register.

READ MORE| 'They are not statistics': Ramaphosa addresses recent spate of GBV incidents

One of the store owners, who did not want to be named, told News24 that his staff are still rattled after the robbery. 

'Don't feel safe'

"My staff are okay, but some of them are still in shock at the moment," he said. 

The bed linen shop has been targeted by criminals for the second time in just three months.

"I don't feel safe here. They robbed the store in April and, now, for a second time on Sunday," the owner said. 

The criminals got away with eight cellphones and R50 000 in cash, but the store owner said he's just grateful that no one was hurt.

"I have thought about leaving the country after what happened. I can't focus on anything. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't work… nothing," he explained. 

"Money, we can make money again. At least, we are safe. Money comes and goes. We are stressed and can't focus on our work," he added.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24: "A case of business robbery is being investigated by Mountain Rise police."

Related Links
WATCH | Security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in head during robbery ion East Rand
WATCH | Gone in 10 minutes: Hunt still on for home invaders who stole TVs, laptops and jewellery
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2159 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1054 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-1.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.89)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.36)
Gold
1782.58
(+0.57)
Silver
18.15
(+1.72)
Platinum
822.00
(+1.04)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1921.00
(+1.82)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

10h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo