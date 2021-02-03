9m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Scottsville residents fear for their lives amid ongoing gun battles between rival gangs.
  • Tensions have heightened after an alleged underworld boss was killed.  
  • Police have made no arrests and are monitoring the area.

Scottsville residents in Kraaifontein were forced to take cover as warring gangs opened fire on each other on Tuesday evening.

It appeared that rival gangs were locked in a gunfight on Wednesday.

This comes after alleged Cape Town gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed outside his home in an apparent hit on Monday.

"The community is tense at the moment. We have been left in the middle of this battle. We don't know what's going to happen next," community activist Terence Crowster told News24. 

READ | Alleged underworld leader William Stevens gunned down outside his home while out on bail

Crowster also runs educational programmes for children in the area, but he's had to make new plans to keep the children safe. 

"We have soup kitchens every day, but now we've had to move to another location because of the gangs fighting," he said. 

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons told News24 that law enforcement has increased its presence in hotspot areas. 

Force

"We had to increase force levels in Kraaifontein and Lavender Hill due to shooting incidents."

Speaking to News24, Colonel Andre Traut, said no arrests have yet been made in connection with Stevens' death. 

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated. Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

The investigation is ongoing. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
william stevenscape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4113 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1931 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.27)
Gold
1837.23
(+0.03)
Silver
27.02
(+0.72)
Platinum
1101.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2262.00
(+1.32)
All Share
63098.69
(+0.58)
Top 40
57915.33
(+0.57)
Financial 15
11882.30
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
86122.28
(+0.53)
Resource 10
59972.93
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo