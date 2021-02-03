WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

Scottsville residents fear for their lives amid ongoing gun battles between rival gangs.

Tensions have heightened after an alleged underworld boss was killed.

Police have made no arrests and are monitoring the area.

Scottsville residents in Kraaifontein were forced to take cover as warring gangs opened fire on each other on Tuesday evening.

It appeared that rival gangs were locked in a gunfight on Wednesday.

This comes after alleged Cape Town gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed outside his home in an apparent hit on Monday.

"The community is tense at the moment. We have been left in the middle of this battle. We don't know what's going to happen next," community activist Terence Crowster told News24.

Crowster also runs educational programmes for children in the area, but he's had to make new plans to keep the children safe.

"We have soup kitchens every day, but now we've had to move to another location because of the gangs fighting," he said.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons told News24 that law enforcement has increased its presence in hotspot areas.

Force

"We had to increase force levels in Kraaifontein and Lavender Hill due to shooting incidents."

Speaking to News24, Colonel Andre Traut, said no arrests have yet been made in connection with Stevens' death.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated. Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

The investigation is ongoing.