WATCH | Sky's the limit for Cape Town-based aerobatic team aiming to become the world's best

Bertram Malgas
  • A group of four close friends formed the Marksmen aerobatic team in 2020.
  • The team is made up of highly skilled and experienced pilots.
  • With no airshows worldwide, the team has been practising on home soil in an attempt to become the best in the world.

If you live in the Bloubergstrand area in Cape Town, chances are you've seen the Marksmen aerobatic team in action in their white, red and blue planes doing loops and barrel rolls between the beach and Robben Island.

A group of four close friends with a love for flying and death-defying stunts started the formation display team in 2020. Their goal? To take their passion for aviation to new heights.

"I can't imagine any other type of flying that's better. It's very dynamic, and you fly very close to each other. It's just the feeling of teamsmanship," team lead and manager Mark Hensman told News24.

Hensman has been flying since he was 15 years old. The retired airline pilot said trust was paramount during formation flying.

"Trust is everything... You need to have a clear mind. If your mind is distracted, you won't be able to do it," he said.

The Marksmen aerobatic team does a loop over Bloubergstrand in Cape Town.

Powerful beasts

The carefully engineered planes are built for speed and efficiency, allowing them to perform aerobatic manoeuvres.

"These are like the Formula One cars of flying. They are beautifully engineered and can perform beautifully," Helmuth Ludwig explained.

The aircraft reach speeds of up to 235 knots or 435 km/h in a dive and pull up to 8Gs at times. The planes are built with four fuel tanks and burn one litre of fuel a minute during an aerobatic sequence.

Lead pilot Mark Hensman flies alongside his team.

Not just winging it

The team has had several training camps during the year, meeting up once a month to learn new sequences.

The Marksmen continued to train and hone their skills despite news of all air shows being cancelled – due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have had no air shows since last year. Without a platform to perform, we have had to practice independently," former air force pilot Mark Sampson said.

The team has flown together for 144 hours and say they're ready to showcase their skills to crowds across South Africa and the world.

