WATCH | Smash-and-grabber makes quick escape after stealing phone at Joburg intersection

Amy Gibbings
  • A woman was the victim of a smash-and-grab at a busy Johannesburg intersection on Youth Day.
  • The window of her Mercedes Benz was smashed and her cellphone stolen.
  • Police are appealing to the public to keep their valuables out of sight when driving in their vehicles.

This brazen thief smashed an unsuspecting motorist's window in a busy intersection on Tuesday afternoon and made a run for it after grabbing her phone.

The incident happened on Youth Day at the Gordon Road and N1 intersection in Florida, Johannesburg.

Another motorist managed to capture footage of the exact moment. 

"The complainant was stationary at the robot of N1 and Gordon Road when she heard a loud bang," police spokesperson Sergeant Mpho More said in a statement released on Wednesday.

More said an unknown male broke the motorist's car window, before grabbing her phone and running away. 

"We are appealing to the members of the community to always be conscious of their surroundings, make sure that their doors and windows are closed at all times, and to always keep their valuables, including laptops, cellphones and handbags, out of sight," she said.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

