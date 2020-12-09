1h ago

WATCH | Sneaky black mamba found hiding inside couch in Durban home

Isaac Ndlovu
  • A black mamba was found hiding inside a couch in Durban.
  • It took snake catcher Jason Arnold more than 15 minutes to catch the 2.1m long snake.
  • The snake was released shortly after its capture.

A sneaky black mamba was found hiding inside a couch at a home in Newlands West in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

When veteran snake catcher Jason Arnold arrived at the home, it took him more than 15 minutes to locate the slithery creature. 

"I had no idea where the snake was, it could have bitten through at any time," Arnold told News24.

He said it was common for black mambas to frequent the Newlands area. 

"Black mambas are pretty common that side - so are the Mozambique spitting cobras, night adders as well as harmless snakes such as the spotted bush and brown house snake."

'If you see a snake, don't interfere with it'

In video footage of the capture, Arnold can be seen trying to catch the slick creature with a pair of tongs. 

After a few minutes of struggle, he is finally able to subdue the snake. 

Shortly after the capture, Arnold released the 2.1m snake back into the bush. 

With the festive season approaching, he cautions against people taking matters into their own hands, when dealing with snakes. 

"If you see a snake, don't interfere with it, especially when you've been drinking. Rather call for help."

