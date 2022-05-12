52m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Somerset Hospital shooting: Nurse who calmed gunman described as 'guardian angel'

accreditation
Bertram Malgas

Sister Diane Seale, who started her nursing career back in 1979, says she's never experienced anything quite "as horrific" as the scenes that played out at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town at the weekend.

She addressed the media on International Nurses Day following the shooting on Saturday, in which three people - two patients and a police officer - were killed. 

Seale had just started her shift when the shooting happened. She was doing a routine handover when the phone rang: It was a distress call from a colleague.

When she reached the hospital's second floor and saw the police officer lying in a pool of blood, she "thought the worst".

Then she noticed the shooter with the gun in hand, and walked towards him.

READ | Ex-cop appears for alleged hospital killings

"I hugged him. I escorted him into the cubicle. He told me to close the door," she said.

Once in the room, she told him: "There is good in all of us."

Eventually, he agreed that Seale could go ahead and sedate him. And, once he was out cold, the police's tactical unit took over.

Her colleague, Sister Marissa Burnett, who was about to go off duty when the incident happened, described Seale as a "guardian angel".

"We heard loud talking, but didn't think too much of it," Burnett told News24.

diane seale, sister, new somerset hospital
Sister Diane Seale recalls isolating and calming a gunman at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town over the weekend.

But when she heard the nurses shouting, she ran into the passage. 

"I saw the patient and the policeman fighting in front of the ward, but you could see the policeman was hurt," she said.   

The first shots rang out moments later. Burnett sought shelter in the laundry room, where she phoned security. The man was about to leave the ward when Seale intervened. 

"She was our guardian angel at the point. There's no other way to describe her. If it wasn't for her, it could have been so much worse, and she literally saved us from that danger." 

Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, an ex-police officer appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where his lawyer said he was suicidal. 

Malgas faces three charges of murder, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, and robbery.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10852 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4742 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.11
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,824.93
-1.5%
Silver
20.78
-3.7%
Palladium
1,903.50
-6.5%
Platinum
951.00
-4.8%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
60,641
-1.9%
All Share
67,252
-1.7%
Resource 10
67,912
-4.9%
Industrial 25
75,834
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,591
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo