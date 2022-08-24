1h ago

WATCH | Stellenbosch University choir wows passengers with impromptu in-flight performance

Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The Stellenbosch University choir treated passengers aboard a South African Airways flight to Cape Town to some light in-flight entertainment. 
  • The choir was returning from a funeral in Nigeria when SAA staff asked them to sing. 
  • Videos of their performance have gone viral on social media. 

Passengers aboard a South African Airways flight were treated to some unexpected in-flight entertainment on Monday when members of the Stellenbosch University choir gave an impromptu performance. 

Video footage showing the choir performing inside the aeroplane was shared on social media. 

The footage shows passengers recording the group of about 85 members and their conductor.

Conductor André van der Merwe told News24 that the choir was returning from a trip to Nigeria, having performed at the funeral of Princess Margaret Obaigbena. 

It was the choir's first international trip since the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown was implemented in March 2020. 

He said the in-flight performance was not planned. 

"We were still tired following the performances on the weekend, but the SAA air hosts had recognised us and asked us to sing for them," he said. 

He added:

I normally shy away from singing in public, and we had to respect the setting we were in, but we were asked nicely.

The choir sang Weeping, an anti-apartheid protest song by Bright Blue, followed by the national anthem. 

"There were different cultures on the flight so we decided to perform the historical Weeping melody as we all resonate with it," Van der Merwe said.

"There is a perception that Stellenbosch doesn't accommodate every culture, which is incorrect as this song showed how we embrace everyone." 

And while they were spreading the love, the members of the choir said they too felt the love.

"It was an amazing experience giving a performance mid-flight... We really enjoyed it. The feedback from passengers, including social media reactions, is heart-warming and humbling,” said Le Marc September, a member of the choir. 

