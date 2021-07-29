WATCH | Sushi the Labrador rescued from Joburg drainpipe after being trapped for 9 hours

A Labrador was rescued from a drainpipe in Randburg after being trapped in it for about nine hours.

Emergency services suspended a team member head-first into the drain to reach the dog.

The dog was brought to safety on Thursday afternoon injury free.

A 14-year-old Labrador was rescued from a drainpipe after being trapped it in for about nine hours.



In a complicated operation, Randburg SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing, Fairlands residents and several emergency services - including the police's search and rescue K9 Unit, ER24, Johannesburg Road Agency and Fire Ops SA - put their heads together to save Sushi.

Facebook Suburban Control Centre

"We got a message at around 07:00 from one of the community social media groups that a dog could be heard inside the drain," Bodasing told News24.

"When we [the SPCA] arrived, emergency services were already on scene trying to get to the female Labrador."

Facebook Suburban Control Centre

Sushi was trapped in an underground drainpipe in Fairlands, Johannesburg, for approximately nine hours, according to Lieutenant Warren Bronner of Fire Ops SA, whose team eventually rescued her.



Getting to her was a mission because she had crawled at least 4m into the pipe.

Facebook Suburban Control Centre

"We suspended one of our team members, Pako, in a leg harness. He was lowered head-first into the pipe and then crawled underground until he reached the dog," Bronner said.

"Pako spent approximately an hour underground, coming back up to excavate soil that was blocking the pipe and going back in until he reached Sushi, who was then brought up to safety."

The Labrador was greeted with applause just after midday on Thursday.

"Sushi had no injuries and was evaluated by a vet who was present on-site before she was allowed to go home with her owner," said Bodasing.