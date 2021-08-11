WATCH | Taxi driver comes to motorist's rescue and fires shots at armed robbers in Joburg CBD

A man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

Armed men smashed the man's windows and robbed him of his cellphone and cash.

A nearby taxi driver fired shots at the robbers, prompting them to flee.

A quick-thinking taxi driver came to the aid of a fellow motorist when he fired shots at armed robbers in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday afternoon.

The motorist had stopped his white Toyota Corolla at a red traffic light when four to five gunmen approached his vehicle.

"[They] broke his car windows and pointed a firearm [at the victim] before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

The incident, which occurred on the corner of Troye Street and Albertina Sisulu Road, was captured on CCTV footage and shared on social media.



In it, the motorist can be seen driving forward in an attempt to escape, but knocking into a stationary Toyota Quantum taxi.

"It is further reported that the complainant's car rolled forward and bumped [the] Toyota Quantum. The driver of the Quantum got out to check, only to have firearms pointed at him by the suspects. He then drew his licensed firearm and fired shots in the direction of the suspects," the police statement read.

The gunmen fled the scene.

Masondo said the Toyota Corolla driver was shot in the leg and received treatment on the scene.

Police have opened a case of armed robbery and attempted murder and a search for the gunmen is under way.