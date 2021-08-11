1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Taxi driver comes to motorist's rescue and fires shots at armed robbers in Joburg CBD

accreditation
Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.
  • Armed men smashed the man's windows and robbed him of his cellphone and cash.
  • A nearby taxi driver fired shots at the robbers, prompting them to flee.

A quick-thinking taxi driver came to the aid of a fellow motorist when he fired shots at armed robbers in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday afternoon. 

The motorist had stopped his white Toyota Corolla at a red traffic light when four to five gunmen approached his vehicle.

"[They] broke his car windows and pointed a firearm [at the victim] before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

READ | Cape Town taxi operator shot dead a day after ceasefire agreement

The incident, which occurred on the corner of Troye Street and Albertina Sisulu Road, was captured on CCTV footage and shared on social media.

In it, the motorist can be seen driving forward in an attempt to escape, but knocking into a stationary Toyota Quantum taxi.

"It is further reported that the complainant's car rolled forward and bumped [the] Toyota Quantum. The driver of the Quantum got out to check, only to have firearms pointed at him by the suspects. He then drew his licensed firearm and fired shots in the direction of the suspects," the police statement read.

The gunmen fled the scene.

Masondo said the Toyota Corolla driver was shot in the leg and received treatment on the scene.  

Police have opened a case of armed robbery and attempted murder and a search for the gunmen is under way.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
31% - 933 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 123 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
26% - 780 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 215 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.69
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,749.07
+1.2%
Silver
23.50
+0.7%
Palladium
2,624.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,020.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
70.63
+2.3%
Top 40
63,489
-0.1%
All Share
69,617
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,291
+1.4%
Industrial 25
88,724
-1.2%
Financial 15
13,537
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

9h ago

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo