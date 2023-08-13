29m ago

Share

WATCH | Taxi strike leaves pots empty at this Delft community kitchen

accreditation
Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • NGOs that feed hundreds of people in impoverished communities in Cape Town could not operate during the recent taxi strike. 
  • Violent incidents like fatal shootings and the destruction of vehicles marred the strike.
  • Areas where feeding schemes were halted include Gugulethu, Langa, Khayelitsha and Philippi. 

The taxi strike in Cape Town impacted various sectors, from healthcare to education and social services. Violent incidents like fatal shootings and the destruction of vehicles and government infrastructure marred the strike. 

For those dependent on community feeding schemes, the situation was dire. Several NGOs feeding impoverished communities could not operate due to the violence.

The Masithembele HIV/AIDS Enrichment Centre in Delft, usually a beacon of hope for the community, reluctantly closed its doors during the week-long strike.

Wilhelmina Heynes, the NGO's founding director, shared her anguish.

"I've had sleepless nights thinking of where the children would get food," she told News24 on Friday, adding that the centre offers vital support to people affected by HIV/AIDS.

"We do feeding, we do after-school programmes, we have a morning school, we do loss and grief programmes in the schools and substance abuse programmes," Heynes explained. 

READ | Taxis are back on Cape Town roads. Here's what we now know about the strike – and what happens next

She said she was upset when she received a call from the City of Cape Town to inform her that the centre had to temporarily close its doors because of the strike.

Delft, taxi strike
Wilhelmina Heynes and staff of the Masithembele HIV/AIDS Enrichment Centre prepare food.
Delft, taxi strike
Masithembele HIV/AIDS Enrichment Centre founding director Wilhelmina Heynes helps prepare a pot of food.

It has been serving the community for the last 20 years.

"We're feeding 150 to 200 kids per day. I know those children are coming out of school, thinking they'll get food here. For me, [it] was really not on what the taxis did to the community, to our children especially. My message to them is get your papers in order, don't be on our roads without your legal stuff. Don't do this again, don't let the community suffer."

This is the first time a taxi strike has led to the NGO not being able to operate, Heynes told News24. She said she hopes this will not happen again as the impact on the community is devastating.

"It's harm that they did to our children and to our community."

The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said in a statement that the worst affected areas where feeding schemes were halted were Gugulethu, Langa, Khayelitsha and Philippi. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntaxi strikeprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 359 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 2902 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
0.00
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.12
0.0%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
0.00
0.0%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo