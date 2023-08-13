WATCH | Taxi strike leaves pots empty at this Delft community kitchen

NGOs that feed hundreds of people in impoverished communities in Cape Town could not operate during the recent taxi strike.

Violent incidents like fatal shootings and the destruction of vehicles marred the strike.

Areas where feeding schemes were halted include Gugulethu, Langa, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

For those dependent on community feeding schemes, the situation was dire. Several NGOs feeding impoverished communities could not operate due to the violence.

The Masithembele HIV/AIDS Enrichment Centre in Delft, usually a beacon of hope for the community, reluctantly closed its doors during the week-long strike.

Wilhelmina Heynes, the NGO's founding director, shared her anguish.

"I've had sleepless nights thinking of where the children would get food," she told News24 on Friday, adding that the centre offers vital support to people affected by HIV/AIDS.

"We do feeding, we do after-school programmes, we have a morning school, we do loss and grief programmes in the schools and substance abuse programmes," Heynes explained.

She said she was upset when she received a call from the City of Cape Town to inform her that the centre had to temporarily close its doors because of the strike.

It has been serving the community for the last 20 years.

"We're feeding 150 to 200 kids per day. I know those children are coming out of school, thinking they'll get food here. For me, [it] was really not on what the taxis did to the community, to our children especially. My message to them is get your papers in order, don't be on our roads without your legal stuff. Don't do this again, don't let the community suffer."

This is the first time a taxi strike has led to the NGO not being able to operate, Heynes told News24. She said she hopes this will not happen again as the impact on the community is devastating.

"It's harm that they did to our children and to our community."

The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said in a statement that the worst affected areas where feeding schemes were halted were Gugulethu, Langa, Khayelitsha and Philippi.



