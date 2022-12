The ANC is hosting its elective conference from 16 December. It does so every five years.



ANC members will be looking to fill the top six positions at the party's national executive committee – the highest decision-making structure between conferences.

Before the conference kicks off later this week, join Qaanitah Hunter, News24's Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion, as she provides an overview of the road to Nasrec, and explains why who leads the ANC at the provincial level matters.