20m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | The Detective of Devilsdorp on why he kept leaving the police... only to return each time

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

After a string of police botches, Captain Ben Bliksem Booysen took on the Krugersdorp Killers' case in 2016.

By the time Booysen took over, 11 people had been brutally murdered by a group calling themselves Electus per Deus (Chosen by God).

In On the Devil's trail: How I hunted down the Krugersdorp Killers, Booysen, in collaboration with journalist Nicki Gules, divulges shocking details of police incompetence, and exposes sensational new information around the killers, their crimes, and life in prison.

Booysen and Gules sat down with facilitator Andrew Brown (an author and cop himself) on the first day of the Franschhoek Literary Festival on Friday to discuss the book, the process of writing it, and the people contained within its pages.

devilsdorp, krugersdorp, franschhoek literary fest
Andrew Brown confronts the banality of evil with Captain Ben Booysen and Nicki Gules, co-authors of On the Devil’s Trail – How I Hunted the Krugersdorp Killers, that rocked South Africa.
News24 Screenshot

The festival made its in-person return from 13-15 May, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. It brings together authors and readers with informal discussions and spirited debates about books and everything related.

Plenty of Booysen's personal life is captured in the book. He has left the police service four times, but has kept going back. 

LIVE | Agrizzi spills more beans, Bill Browder on Putin - Day 2 of the Franschhoek Literary Festival

On why he left, Booysen told the audience: "The first time, I assaulted a sergeant. The second time I left, my child was very sick. The third time, I went to work for my uncle. The last time was a very difficult time because they didn't want to promote me and I didn't see eye-to-eye with the brigadier."

When asked why he went back, Booysen said "it's like a drug", adding that he gets excited every time he sees a police van drive past. 

Gules got involved after she joked to a friend that she was going to write this book. She knew she wanted to tell the story from Booysen's perspective.

Watch their gripping full discussion in the video above. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ben booysendevilsdorpbookskrugersdorp killersfranschhoek literary festival
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 66 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 170 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo