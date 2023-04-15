WATCH | The Guptas are still South African citizens, says Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the media during a Thabo Bester briefing on Friday that the Gupta brothers are still South Africans as they still have citizenship.

News24 previously reported that, eight months after the arrest of alleged state capture masterminds Atul and Rajesh Gupta, the Dubai Court of Appeal ruled that the brothers could not be extradited because paperwork filed on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority "did not meet the strict standards for legal documentation".

Motsoaledi told the media it would only be possible to revoke the Guptas' passports after taking away their citizenship.

"You can't take your passport surely before you take away the citizenship… if we take away their citizenship, do we have the right to bring them here? I still need to ask legal minds about that," he said.

"We are chasing them because we believe they belong to us… I can assure you now, as I’m speaking, they are South Africans, with a South African passport."

News24 has also reported that, in 2018, it emerged that former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba had approved the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta's family, despite him refusing to let go of his Indian citizenship.

"There is an official who was in home affairs who was punished because of this. Parliament arrived at that determination. The official had already left the department for another department," Motsoaledi said.

"I wrote a letter to that department to say this person is responsible for giving the Guptas their citizenship early."



