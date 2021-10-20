WATCH | The Out of Order index: How it works and why it's important

News24's election tool, the Out of Order index, uses data painstakingly collected over the last two months to put the power back into voters' hands. South Africans will head to the polls on 1 November to elect new mayors and local councillors.

The Out of Order project, an endeavour of data-driven journalism, is intended to arm voters with useful knowledge when making an informed decision on how to vote. Andrew Trench, the Out of Order project lead, says the tool paints a picture of what frontline service delivery looks like in South Africa at this point in time.

He said:

What we were trying to achieve with Out of Order was to try and create an index from a variety of official data sources that would hopefully give users a sense of where their municipality placed in terms of its destiny. Is the outlook positive or something they need to be concerned about?

The index allocates each of the more than 200 local municipalities and eight metros a score on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 is a failure and 100 is perfectly performing. The data powering the index includes National Treasury's budget data used to calculate budget allocations to municipalities, the Auditor-General's reports, and Statistics South Africa information.



The index suggests that the crisis on the frontline of service delivery is likely to deepen, as some 43 municipalities over and above those already red-flagged by government are in the danger zone of collapse.

It also shows that the five top-performing municipalities are run by the DA, while either the ANC or the IFP governs the worst performers. Two of the three best-run metros are not governed by coalitions, and only one local municipality in the top 10 had a coalition government.

