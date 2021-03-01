WATCH | The Percy, SA's oldest pub, reopens its doors with new owners after lockdown closure

The Perseverance Tavern was established in 1808, making it the oldest pub in South Africa.

The pub still houses the original bar, which is 200 years old.

The 'Percy' underwent a few changes by new management when it temporarily closed its doors due to the lockdown.

South Africa's oldest pub, The Perseverance Tavern, has been reopened, with new ownership, after being forced to shut up shop after taking a severe hit due to lockdown.

The Perseverance Tavern, also known as "The Percy", closed its doors in July. But now regular patrons have been excited to revisit their favourite pub after it reopened under new management with a soft launch, for close friends of "The Percy" on 25 February, and the main public launch 26 February.

The new co-owner of The Percy, Greg Verco, told News24:"Subject to the pandemic, the lockdown, the doors were just shut temporarily. It's going to be a bit of a slow ride to start with but the place is looking absolutely fabulous and we welcome anybody to pop down and come say 'hi' and have a look around."

The pub was taken over by Greg and his co-owner Andre Brink at the end of 2020, but considering the vulnerable state that the culinary industry was in, due to lockdown, Verco and Brink decided to put the launch on hold until February 2021.



When News24 asked Verco about the success of launch night, he said: "I was overly elated with the results and just the electricity from the people and just so happy that the doors are open again. I think it's an institution and also heritage for Cape Town. We want to use the motto 'Where Cape Town meets', going forward. It is a home to everybody. It's something special, I do believe that. It's iconic."