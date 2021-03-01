1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | The Percy, SA's oldest pub, reopens its doors with new owners after lockdown closure

Aljoscha Kohlstock
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Perseverance Tavern was established in 1808, making it the oldest pub in South Africa.
  • The pub still houses the original bar, which is 200 years old.
  • The 'Percy' underwent a few changes by new management when it temporarily closed its doors due to the lockdown.

South Africa's oldest pub, The Perseverance Tavern, has been reopened, with new ownership, after being forced to shut up shop after taking a severe hit due to lockdown.

The Perseverance Tavern, also known as "The Percy", closed its doors in July. But now regular patrons have been excited to revisit their favourite pub after it reopened under new management with a soft launch, for close friends of "The Percy" on 25 February, and the main public launch 26 February.

READ | Lockdown: More booze sale hours, bigger gatherings allowed as SA goes to Level 1

The new co-owner of The Percy, Greg Verco, told News24:"Subject to the pandemic, the lockdown, the doors were just shut temporarily. It's going to be a bit of a slow ride to start with but the place is looking absolutely fabulous and we welcome anybody to pop down and come say 'hi' and have a look around."

Bar
The staff are super friendly and Covid-19 conscious.
Bar
Nothing like having a cold one at a 200 year old bar.
Bar
Patrons enjoying various delicious offerings.
Bar
Enjoying a glass of red in a cosy corner.
Bar
"The Percy".

The pub was taken over by Greg and his co-owner Andre Brink at the end of 2020, but considering the vulnerable state that the culinary industry was in, due to lockdown, Verco and Brink decided to put the launch on hold until February 2021.

Reopen

When News24 asked Verco about the success of launch night, he said: "I was overly elated with the results and just the electricity from the people and just so happy that the doors are open again. I think it's an institution and also heritage for Cape Town. We want to use the motto 'Where Cape Town meets', going forward. It is a home to everybody. It's something special, I do believe that. It's iconic." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdown
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2915 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2022 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(+0.86)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.74)
Gold
1729.91
(-0.49)
Silver
26.76
(+0.03)
Platinum
1194.00
(-0.15)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2342.17
(+0.70)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo