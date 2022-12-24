1h ago

WATCH | The year in review: A look back on the stories that shaped 2022

With 2023 looming, we take a look back on the stories that shaped the year that was.

There were natural disasters, political turmoil, high-level arrests and sporting glory. This compilation video looks back on the year that was in under six minutes.

Still not quite satisfied? Well, we've got you covered.

The year started with a bang when Parliament went up in flames on 2 January.


In April, parts of KwaZulu-Natal were ravaged by heavy rain, and many residents are still struggling with the aftermath.


In June, the Gupta brothers were arrested in Dubai. News24 had boots on the ground in the United Arab Emirates.


2022 certainly put SA's beauty and brittleness on full display. For a more detailed look back on the most impactful stories News24 covered this year, visit our Impact Report here.

Corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran's family gathered at her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg, in August on the first anniversary of her murder.


In September, the wall of Jagersfontein Developments' tailings facility collapsed, causing one death and injuring scores of people.


A German tourist was shot dead while driving to the Kruger National Park on Numbi Road.


An Israeli fugitive described as that country's "most wanted gang leader" was arrested during an operation by the South African Police Service and Interpol in Bryanston, Johannesburg.


A spate of pit bull terrier attacks across the country sparked a heated debate about responsible pet ownership.



