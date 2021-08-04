WATCH | Thief breaks Land Rover window with a flying kick to steal handbag, valuables

An unknown man kicked in a Land Rover's window to steal a handbag.

The suspect is still on the run.

Crime in the Edgemead area of Cape Town has increased since the beginning of lockdown.

Police are investigating a case of theft out of a motor vehicle after a man karate-kicked the window of a Land Rover to steal valuables from the front seat.



"Upon return to the vehicle, damage to the window was visible. The suspect took a handbag and valuables during the criminal action," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told News24.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man first throwing something at the car window.

Supplied District Group

He then delivers two flying kicks to break it before making his getaway.

The thief is still on the run. Neighbours say they've seen the man loitering in the area before, but thought nothing of it.

Gawie Venter of the District Group, a security company that operates in the Edgemead area, told News24 that crime here has increased since the start of lockdown.



"Theft from premises, house break-ins, and theft out of vehicles are currently reported in all suburbs and are slightly higher than before Covid-19 lockdown," Venter said.

Police and other law enforcement authorities have increased their visibility in their fight to reduce crime in the area.