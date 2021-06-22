WATCH | Third wave: Solidarity Fund to host webinar on vaccine literacy

On Wednesday, 23 June, the Solidarity Fund will host a webinar on vaccine literacy and core preventative behaviours.

A panel of medical experts will aim to dispel myths and educate the public on inoculations during the online discussion.

South Africa's vaccine rollout is in full swing for those aged 60 and above, but the country is experiencing low levels of vaccine acceptance.

The webinar will also address the importance of adherence to core preventative behaviours now that South Africa is in its third wave of infections.



Award-winning author, journalist and former talk show host Redi Thlabi will chair the event alongside medical experts, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa).

The panel will consist of:

Dr Sangxa Rozani - independent medical expert.

Dr Boitumelo Semete Makokotlela – Sahpra CEO.

Mr Simphiwe Gada - Gauteng chairperson of Denosa.

Dr Saul Johnson - advisor, Solidarity Fund.

The experts will also answer questions about the efficacy and safety of vaccinations. The webinar is expected to begin on Wednesday at 18:00 and you can watch it live on News24.