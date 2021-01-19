WATCH | This Cape Town car museum has worked with Vin Diesel - and its oldest running car is a 1910 Buick

Wijnland Auto Museum in Cape Town has one of the largest collection of vintage cars in South Africa.

The museum was founded by Les Boshoff more than 30 years ago.

Boshoff's cars have been used in major Hollywood productions.

The Wijnland Auto Museum in Cape Town is home to hundreds of supercars and vintage vehicles – some in a better condition than others.

Sitting on the front bumper of a 1950s Chevy pickup truck, museum founder Les Boshoff gave News24 an exclusive tour through the gallery.

"This car museum houses over 300 different models [of cars] of all shapes and sizes. The oldest running car we have is a 1910 Buick," he said.

The Buick isn't the only vehicle that will make your eyes sparkle.

The museum has varying models of Porsches, Mercedes-Benzes, Lamborghinis, and there's even a 50-seater aeroplane that has been mounted on pillars.

"You can enter the cockpit and you can sit behind the joysticks. You can operate the joysticks as if you are flying the aeroplane," he said.

International appeal

Boshoff decided to turn his love for cars into a full-time business when he retired 32 years ago.

The former property developer has spent countless hours restoring cars that he has collected from around the globe.

"We build cars on order for the film and television industry," he said.

One of his most prized possessions is a car he built for the popular American detective show Starsky & Hutch.

Just before lockdown, a number of Boshoff's cars were featured in a movie starring Vin Diesel.

Over the past three decades, the museum has become a popular tourist destination for local and international visitors.

"We get visitors from all over the world, be it America, even Russia. Everyone has a different story."