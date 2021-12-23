1h ago

WATCH | 'This has never happened before': Massive sandstorm engulfs parts of Northern Cape

Chanté Schatz
  • A massive sandstorm engulfed parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday.
  • Resident Sunè Kotzé filmed the storm as it approached her farm.
  • Fortunately, a fallen tree was the worst of the damages she suffered. 

Northern Cape resident Sunè Kotzé was stunned when a massive sandstorm engulfed her farm between Kenhardt and Brandvlei on Tuesday.

Kotzé quickly grabbed her phone to film the cloud of dust as it began forming on the horizon.

In the video, the storm approaches like a giant brown wave.

She told News24 it was cloudy but calm before she spotted the sandstorm.

"As it came near, I saw it change from the blue rainy clouds to the brown dusty wind. We are used to strong dusty winds, but this was very different from that."
sandstorm
Clouds gathered moments before the sandstorm hit Sunè Kotzé's farm between Kenhardt and Brandvlei.

Then as the storm neared, it suddenly became dark.

"The wind was really strong and visibility was poor. It was very dark during the storm. We luckily just had minor damage like a fallen tree, broken branches and some roof damage."

Kotzé said she was concerned for her livestock, but the storm did not harm the animals.

WATCH | N3 road blocked off after massive hail storm in KwaZulu-Natal

She, however, added she was not afraid, but rather "excited" to see the massive wave of sand.

Kotzé suspects it could have been brought on by the drought affecting parts of the province.

"I suppose the very long drought and the unusual moist air with weird rough storms and rain we're having could've contributed to all of this," she said, adding it was an unusual occurrence. 

"People living in the region agree that something like this has never happened before," she said.

