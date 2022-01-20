WATCH | Three men caught on camera stealing TVs, cellphones from Joburg home

Three men stand accused of breaking into a housing complex in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, on Monday.

They made off with valuable items, including appliances, cash and other items.



Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told News24 the men forced their way into one of the complex units.

"It is reported that three suspects went into the unit at the complex, where they found a woman and her domestic worker. The armed suspects then robbed [stole] the victims' electrical appliances, cellphones, cash and other valuables," Masondo said.

READ | Robbers flee with cash stolen from foreign exchange office in Limpopo

Fortunately, the women didn't sustain any injuries.

Video footage shows the men loading the appliances into a getaway vehicle, which was parked near the main gate.

A case of house robbery was opened at Vereeniging Police Station. An investigation into the matter is under way.

There have been no arrests.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.